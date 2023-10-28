Will Howard throws for 2 TDs, Giddens runs for 2 and K-State defense shuts down Houston in 41-0 win

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard was 15-of-17 passing for 164 yards with two touchdowns, as Kansas State defeated Houston 41-0. It was the K-State defense, which has gone nine quarters without allowing a touchdown, that shined the brightest. K-State has outscored its opponents 103-3 since falling behind Texas Tech on Oct. 14. The Wildcats held the Cougars to just 208 yards. The Cougars came into the game second in the Big 12 with 291 passing yards per game but managed just 95 against K-State. The Wildcats rushed for 174 yards, led by DJ Giddens, who had 96 yards and two of the three rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

