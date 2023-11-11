Will Howard sets K-State TD pass record, Wildcats dominate Baylor 59-25 to remain unbeaten at home

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard became the all-time leader in touchdown passes in Kansas State history, leading the Wildcats past Baylor 59-25. Howard was 19-of-29 for 235 yards and three touchdowns. He moved past Josh Freeman with 45 career touchdown passes. It was Howard’s fifth game this season with at least three TD passes, tying Freeman for the school record. Kansas State has scored at least 40 points in all six home games this season. Blake Shapen was 22-of-45 for 253 yards and four touchdowns for Baylor.

