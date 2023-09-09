Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13

By DAVID SMALE The Associated Press
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) throws against Troy during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Reed Hoffmann]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13. Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats to a 21-10 lead at half. His 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game. Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards. K-State held the Trojans to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin. Troy’s Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown.

