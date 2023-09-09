Will Howard passes for 3 TDs and runs for 2 others to lead No. 15 K-State past Troy 42-13

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Will Howard threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as No. 15 Kansas State defeated Troy 42-13. Howard threw touchdown passes of 9 yards to Jadon Jackson and 39 yards to Philip Brooks to help the Wildcats to a 21-10 lead at half. His 2-yard run late in the third quarter made it an 18-point game. Howard finished 21 of 32 for 250 yards and had eight carries for 33 yards. K-State held the Trojans to 286 total yards a week after they gained 540 against Stephen F. Austin. Troy’s Gunnar Watson was 17 of 32 for 167 yards with a touchdown.

