Will Howard helps No. 2 Ohio State rout Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — Will Howard passed for two touchdowns, Quinshon Judkins had two 1-yard TD runs and No. 2 Ohio State pounded Northwestern 31-7 at Wrigley Field. The Buckeyes shook off a slow start on the way to their fourth consecutive win since a 32-31 loss at Oregon on Oct. 12. Next up is a pivotal matchup with No. 5 Indiana next weekend. Howard was 15 for 24 for 247 yards. Both of his touchdown passes went to Carnell Tate, who grew up in Chicago and finished with four catches for 52 yards.

