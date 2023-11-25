Will Baker and Jordan Wright combine for 33 points to lead LSU to 75-63 win over North Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Will Baker scored 18 points, Jordan Wright added 15 and LSU beat North Florida 75-63. Baker and Wright were a combined 9-of-22 shooting from the floor. Tyrell Ward added 14 points and Mike Williams III had 11 for LSU (4-2). Jaylen Smith scored 13 points and Max Hrdlicka had nine, each with all of his points in the second half, to lead North Florida (4-3). LSU never trailed, led 36-18 at the break and had a 30-point lead with 13:56 remaining. An 11-0 run, capped by consecutives 3s from Hrdlicka, pulled the Ospreys to 68-59 with 3:44 left.

