Wiley sparks Atlanta United to 3-0 victory over Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Teen-age defender Caleb Wiley had two goals and an assist in the first half and Atlanta United cruised to a 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC. The 18-year-old Wiley, who scored once last year in his rookie season with Atlanta United (2-0-1), found the net in the 5th minute for an early lead. Thiago Almada and Amar Sejdić had assists on the goal, giving Almada a hand in five straight scores dating to last season and eight of the last nine. Almada’s streak ended seven minutes later when Wiley picked up an assist on Luiz Araújo’s first goal of the season. Wiley made it 3-0 at halftime when he scored unassisted in the second minute of stoppage time.

