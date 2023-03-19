Wiley, Almada spark red-hot Atlanta United past Portland 5-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Teenage defender Caleb Wiley scored again, Thiago Almada added a goal and two assists and Atlanta United added to the best start in club history with a 5-1 romp over the Portland Timbers. Wiley took a pass from Almada and scored in the 25th minute to give Atlanta United (3-0-1) a 1-0 lead. Wiley, an 18-year-old, became the fifth youngest player to have a hand in three goals in last week’s 3-0 victory over Charlotte FC. Atlanta United stretched its lead to 2-0 at halftime when Almada stuck a free kick in the upper right corner of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Giorgos Giakoumakis scored in the 59th minute — with assists from Wiley and Luiz Araújo — to make it 3-0.

