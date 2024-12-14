Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov scores off Flyers’ goalie helmet, banking shot into net

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov doesn’t need much space to score a goal, but he’s not above getting a little help from the opposing goalie.

The Minnesota Wild’s star forward scored his 19th goal of the season on Saturday, banking a puck off the side of Philadelphia Flyers’ goalie Samuel Ersson’s helmet and into the net.

Just over 15 minutes into a scoreless first period, Wild defenseman Jon Merrill fired a shot that caromed off the end boards behind Ersson. The puck ricocheted to Kaprizov, who was about a foot ahead of the goal line, 10 feet to the left of the net.

Ersson slid to his left to cover the post. But firing high from a bad angle, Kaprisov’s shot rattled off the side of Ersson’s head and into the net.

The goal tied Kaprizov for second-most in the NHL season this year, two behind Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl.

