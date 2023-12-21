Wilder and Joshua jostle for position as heavyweight scene simmers before Fury-Usyk unification bout

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua were once the main characters in heavyweight boxing’s soap opera and now they are extras. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk take the top billing and are preparing for a Feb. 17 unification bout in Saudi Arabia that will determine the division’s first undisputed champion this century. Wilder and Joshua are in the kingdom this weekend and fighting simply to stay relevant. Wilder, the former WBC champion, takes on Joseph Parker, the former WBO champ. Joshua, the former WBA, IBF and WBO champion, fights Otto Wallin. Wilder and Joshua are most likely to fight each other next if they win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.