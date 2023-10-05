Wildcats seek rare win in last Pac-12 visit to Los Angeles against No. 9 Trojans

No. 9 Southern Cal will host Arizona looking to remain undefeated in the Pac-12. Wins at the Los Angeles Coliseum have been elusive for the Wildcats, with their last road win against the Trojans coming in 2009. Arizona put up a strong fight in a 31-24 loss to No. 7 Washington on Saturday. USC held on for a 48-41 win at Colorado, fueled by another magnificent showing from quarterback Caleb Williams.

