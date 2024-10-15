Wild thing! Guardians rookie reliever throws 4 of team’s record-tying 5 wild pitches in Game 1 loss

NEW YORK (AP) — On their first bit night in New York this October, the Cleveland Guardians took a walk on the wild side. Rookie reliever Joey Cantillo threw four wild pitches, two that allowed pivotal runs to score in the third inning, and the Guardians lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees in their American League Championship Series opener. Cleveland walked seven batters and threw five wild pitches in all — equaling a postseason record. In just his second outing since Sept. 27, the 24-year-old Cantillo walked three of the four batters he faced and threw only seven of 21 pitches for strikes. His four wild pitches set a franchise record for a reliever and tied the team mark for any pitcher in a postseason or regular-season game.

