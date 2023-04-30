Wild finish as Liverpool beats Tottenham 4-3

By The Associated Press
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, 2nd left, celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's fourth goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, April 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jon Super]

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Substitute Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 after a wild finish to their Premier League game. Tottenham was trailing 3-0 after only 15 minutes at Anfield but rallied to make it 3-3 through Richarlison’s strike in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. Jota responded almost immediately to secure a fourth straight win in the league and boost Liverpool’s bid for Europa League qualification at least. Tottenham had recovered from going 2-0 down in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Thursday. The Londoners looked like securing another comeback draw on Sunday after Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored early goals for Liverpool.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.