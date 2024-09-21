Wilcox throws 2 touchdown passes and Brown opens season with 26-14 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jake Wilcox passed for two touchdowns and Brown opened its season with a 26-14 win over Georgetown on Saturday. On the first play from scrimmage, Solomon Miller turned a pass from Wilcox into an 87-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Wilcox found Mahoney for a 45-yard score to go up 14-7 later in the first quarter and the Bears kept the lead throughout. Jordan DeLucia’s 1-yard TD finished off a drive late in the third quarter for Brown’s and the game’s final points. Danny Lauter was 27 of 47 for 343 yards with a score and two interceptions for the Hoyas.

