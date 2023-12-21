Wilcher scores 16 points, Nebraska overcomes 14-point deficit to beat North Dakota 83-75

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Nebraska rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat North Dakota 83-75. Nebraska trailed 46-32 but used a 25-5 run for a 57-51 lead with 11:07 remaining. Keisei Tominaga scored nine points and Juwan Gary added seven during the stretch. Gary added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska (10-2). Tominaga finished with 14 points, as did Jamarques Lawrence. Brice Williams added 12 points and Josiah Allick had 10 for Nebraska. Tyree Ihenacho scored 22 points and B.J. Omot had 21 to lead North Dakota (8-5).

