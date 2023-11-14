Wilcher, Mast lead Nebraska over Rider 64-50 in Cornhusker Classic

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher came off the bench to score 13 points, Rienk Mast added his second straight double-double and Nebraska turned away Rider 64-50 in the opener of the Cornhusker Classic. Wilcher made 4 of 8 shots with three 3-pointers for Nebraska (3-0), adding five rebounds. Mast finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Josiah Allick added 10 points and six boards. Corey McKeithan scored 18 to lead Rider (1-2). McKeithan sank 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers and grabbed five rebounds. Mervin James pitched in with 10 points and five boards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.