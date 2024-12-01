Wiggins scores 3 TDs, Louisiana Tech shuts out Kennesaw State 33-0

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Omiri Wiggins rushed for 129 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns in leading Louisiana Tech to a 33-0 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday in a season finale for both teams. Evan Bullock was 23-of-30 passing for 233 yards for the Bulldogs before departing midway through the fourth quarter. Amani Givens added 71 yards on the ground with a score. Jimmy Holiday had 103 yards receiving on seven catches and Tru Edwards added 78 on 10 receptions.Kennesaw State (2-10, 2-6) generated only 146 total yards to the Bulldogs’ 443.

