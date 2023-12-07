Wiggins scores 15 and Schieffelin adds 12 to help No. 24 Clemson beat South Carolina 72-67

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chauncey Wiggins scored 13 of his career high 15 points in the second half, Ian Schieffelin had 12 points and 12 rebounds and No. 24 Clemson rallied to beat South Carolina 72-67 on Wednesday night. PJ Hall had 14 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, Joseph Girard III added 12 points for Clemson (8-0) and Chase Hunter scored all of his 10 points in the second half. Meechie Johnson hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and led South Carolina with 26 points. B.J. Mack had 10 points and seven rebounds and Stephen Clark also scored 10.

