Wiffen sets men’s 800-freestyle short course world record in Romania

OTOPENI, Romania (AP) — Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen has set a short course world record in the 800-meter freestyle and beat the previous mark by almost three seconds. Wiffen finished in 7 minutes, 20.46 seconds to take gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Otopeni, Romania. Australia’s Grant Hackett had held the record for 15 years at 7:23.42. Wiffen had already won gold medals in the 400 and 1,500 free at the championships.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.