Widder’s grand slam highlights wild 17-11 win for Evansville over VCU at Greenville Regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Brent Widder’s grand slam was one of four home runs for Evansville and the Purple Aces reached the championship round of the Greenville Regional with a wild 17-11 victory over VCU. Evansville needs one win to claim the regional championship. VCU will play an elimination game against regional host East Carolina on Sunday and Evansville will play the winner later in the day. The Purple Aces led 13-0 through their half of the fifth inning, thanks in large part to a seven-run fifth that included Widder’s grand slam and a two-run homer from Cal McGinnis. VCU got within 15-10 in the seventh inning but left the bases loaded. The Rams grounded into double plays to end the eighth and ninth.

