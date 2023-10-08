Wicks scores go-ahead touchdown, Henderson makes key stop in Old Dominion victory over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Keyshawn Wicks scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Jason Henderson made the fourth-down stop on a goal line stand, and Old Dominion defeated Southern Mississippi 17-13. After Wicks scored his second touchdown on a 16-yard run with 11:19 remaining, Southern Mississippi drove 74 yards in 13 plays and faced fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. Frank Gore Jr. took a direct snap and was stopped by Henderson. It was the 17th tackle of the game for ODU’s new career leader in that category.

