Wickersham, trick plays lift Richmond past William & Mary 27-26 for share of CAA title

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Quarterback Kyle Wickersham ran for a touchdown, a running back and a wide receiver each threw touchdown passes and Richmond survived a wild finish to earn a share of the Coastal Athletic Conference title with a 27-26 win over William & Mary. A pass interference call on the last play of the game gave the Tribe a final play from the 2-yard line and running back Malachi Imoh capitalized by connecting with Colton Turner. William & Mary chose to go for the win but the 2-point conversion pass was incomplete. The game gave Richmond a 65-64-5 lead in what is traditionally called the Oldest Rivalry in the South. The teams first met in 1898. Richmond tied with Albany and Villanova but didn’t play either one in the 14-team conference.

