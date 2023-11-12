Wickersham leads Richmond to critical CAA win 38-24 over Elon

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Kyle Wickersham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Richmond to a 38-24 win over Elon on Saturday in a battle of Coastal Athletic Conference contenders. The Phoenix and Spiders were among the five teams that entered the day with 5-1 records in conference play. Richmond is tied at the top with Delaware, Albany and Villanova. Wickersham had touchdown passes of 9 yards to Connor Deveney and 12 yards to Savon Smith in a 21-point second quarter that made it 28-7 at the half. Smith scored on a 1-yard plunge between the touchdown passes before icing the game with a 5-yard scoring run that made it 38-17 with 2:26 to play. Matthew Downing was 19 of 33 for 281 yards and threw two touchdown passes for Elon.

