Wichita State fires Isaac Brown after 3 seasons

Wichita State has fired coach Isaac Brown. The Shockers were bounced from the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday. Two years ago, Brown was voted the league’s coach of the year. He was the lead recruiter and a top assistant for then-Shockers coach Gregg Marshall, who resigned in November 2020 after allegations of verbal and physical abuse of players. Brown took over and led the team to the NCAA Tournament.

