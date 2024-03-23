Why you’ll see UConn coach Dan Hurley in the same suit as long as the Huskies are in March Madness

UConn’s Dan Hurley has the No. 1 team in the country, but the superstitious coach is not taking any chances during this NCAA Tournament. That means wearing the same outfit every game, down the socks and underwear. The blue suit and dress shirt Hurley wore through last year’s run to a national championship is back for another March Madness. Hurley also eats eight plain M&M’s candies before every game, but not the colors of UConn’s opponent. He won’t have to sort Sunday when the Huskies player Northwestern, which wears purple.

