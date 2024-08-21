Why wasn’t Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?

No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open — which begins in New York next week — even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid. It’s a case that no one knew about until Tuesday and one that has drawn all sorts of questions — and, in some instances, criticism — from other players who wonder whether there was a double standard at play because of Sinner’s success, are confused about why this was all kept under wraps and want to know why Sinner was allowed to keep competing before there was a resolution.

