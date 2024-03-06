Why was Simona Halep’s doping suspension reduced? And when can she return to playing tennis?

Simona Halep is allowed to resume her tennis career whenever she wants. That’s because a four-year doping suspension was reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to nine months — and the two-time Grand Slam champion already has missed more time than that. The ruling on her appeal came Tuesday from a three-judge panel at the court based in Lausanne, Switzerland. It’s too soon to know when to expect to see Halep back in competition. And the court did not release the full findings yet, so it’s also too soon to know all of the ins and outs of the reasons behind the decision.

