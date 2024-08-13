Why seeding for the expanded College Football Playoff isn’t as simple as counting from 1 to 12

The College Football Playoff expands to from four to 12 teams this season, a massive change that will profoundly impact the sport and how success is defined. The system is also quirky. Here is why seeding for the 12-team playoff won’t be as simple as ranking the top dozen teams in the country.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.