Why Penn State QB Drew Allar might be college football’s most important player

Penn State sophomore Drew Allar might be the most important player in collefge football. The big quarterback has thrown only 60 college passes but coaches and teammates rave about his potential. He could be the difference-maker Penn State needs to bust the recent Michigan/Ohio State monopoly in the Big Ten and reach College Football Playoff for the first time.

