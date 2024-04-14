Why Leverkusen won the Bundesliga: 5 reasons Xabi Alonso’s team beat Bayern to the German title

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Few expected Xabi Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen to dethrone Bayern Munich and win the Bundesliga title race this season. Even fewer expected they would do it in such dominant style. Leverkusen’s 5-0 rout of Werder Bremen in the German league on Sunday left the new champion 16 points clear with five games remaining, too far ahead for second-place Bayern to catch up. Leverkusen beat Bayern across five key areas this season: transfer strategy, Alonso’s coaching, Bayern’s turmoil, self-belief and smart rotation.

