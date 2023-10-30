Why can’t unbeaten James Madison appear in the CFP rankings? It’s not an option for the Dukes

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released for the first time this season on Tuesday night and one unbeaten team is guaranteed to be left out. No. 23 James Madison is ineligible for postseason play as it completes an NCAA-required transition period into the highest level of Division I football. School officials are hoping the NCAA will make an exeception for the Dukes. The most likely road to a bowl will be as a replacement team in a lower-level postseason game. As for the CFP, the Dukes aren’t even in the discussion.

