Who’s playing where? A cheat sheet on college sports realignment

College sports in the U.S. has seen scores of schools change conference affiliation over the past century, but the pace has quickened as programs leave their longtime homes in search of more stability and more revenue. This summer, USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Pac-12 schools Stanford and Cal left for the ACC. Oklahoma and Texas left the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12 added Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado. The Pac-12 has now raided the Mountain West.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.