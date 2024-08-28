Who’s playing where? A cheat sheet on college football realignment for the 2024-25 season

College sports in the U.S. has seen scores of schools change conference affiliation over the past century, but the pace has quickened as programs leave their longtime homes in search of more stability and more revenue. This summer, USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington will leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. Pac-12 schools Stanford and Cal will leave for the ACC. Oklahoma and Texas will leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12 will add Utah, Arizona State, Arizona and Colorado. These dramatic shifts will be complete by the middle of August in time for the football season.

