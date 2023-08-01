Who’s in? Who’s out? NASCAR Cup Series has 4 playoff spots open with 4 races remaining

Chase Elliott has four races remaining to save his season. The 2020 NASCAR champion has raced for the title each of the last three years but has yet to claim a spot in the 16-driver playoff field for 2023. NASCAR’s most popular driver missed six races early after breaking his left leg and was suspended for another. Those absences have him sitting 20th in the Cup Series standings headed into Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. He has plenty of room on the bubble, a list that includes Kevin Havick, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace and others.

