Who’s in first? Right now in the SEC, it’s South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina has an early hold on first place in the Southeastern Conference. The Gamecocks hope to validate their fast start with a strong performance over No. 16 LSU on Saturday. South Carolina is 2-0 for the first time since 2021, following a disappointing 23-19 escape at Old Dominion with a dominant 31-6 victory at Kentucky in the only SEC league game so far. Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer will lean on his older players to keep the team grounded going in to play the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.