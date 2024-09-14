Whooping cough forces cancellation of game between Portland State and South Dakota

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Portland State’s football game against South Dakota was canceled because of a whooping cough case. Portland State issued a statement that says a case of whooping cough among the team resulted in exposure to the players of the infectious respiratory disease. After the medical staffs for both teams met, Portland State decided to cancel Saturday’s game at Hillsboro Stadium out of caution.

