Who will replace Gareth Southgate as England manager?

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A German who achieved greatness with Liverpool; a first female coach who has already tasted triumph with the national team or another Englishman from an ever-shrinking pool of options? The search is on for the next England manager after Gareth Southgate announced he was stepping down from the job after eight years in charge. The English Football Association said it had already begun the process of replacing Southgate and Jurgen Klopp, Sarina Wiegman and Eddie Howe have quickly been mentioned as potential candidates to take over. England plays Ireland in the Nations League on September 7, but the FA said it was prepared to go into that match with an interim coach, rather than rush to a decision on its next manager.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.