Who is the Super Bowl referee for the Chiefs vs. the 49ers? How do NFL officials prepare?

The seven NFL officials who will be on the field during the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers probably would prefer it if no one realizes they are there in Las Vegas on Sunday. They are in charge of making sure rules are followed and chaos is kept to a minimum. And they tend to draw a lot of attention only if they make mistakes. The referee in charge this time is Bill Vinovich. He also worked the Super Bowl four years ago when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. And he was the referee for the infamous NFC title game in 2019 when an obvious penalty was not called, helping the Rams beat the Saints to reach the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.