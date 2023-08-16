Who can stop Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga? Kane’s team is the favorite for a 12th straight title

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has 11 Bundesliga titles in a row and a 12th in its sights. Anything else but a first career league title for new signing Harry Kane would be a monumental failure. Bayern’s dominant streak has led to concerns over the health of the Bundesliga in an era of one-club domination. Its hold on the title may still be more fragile than it seems. Bayern needed goal difference to retain the Bundesliga ahead of Borussia Dortmund last season and Kane has been keen to dispel any belief that he left the Premier League behind for an easy life in Germany.

