Whitt Newbauer guides Mercer to 34-0 victory over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Whitt Newbauer threw a touchdown pass late in the first half and early in the second to guide Mercer to a 34-0 victory over VMI on Saturday.Newbauer polished off a 13-play, 88-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown toss to Kelin Parsons with 17 seconds left in the first half to give Mercer — No. 13 in the latest FCS coaches poll — a 17-0 lead. Newbauer fired a 69-yard scoring strike to Parker Wroble just 3:36 into the third quarter for a 24-point advantage. Newbauer completed 15 of 30 passes for 282 yards for the Bears (9-1, 6-1 Southern Conference), who have won three in a row. Chandler Wilson totaled 35 yards on 11-for-25 passing with one interception for VMI (1-9, 1-6).

