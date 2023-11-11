White’s late 3-pointer sends Nicholls to 68-66 victory over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jalen White sank a 3-pointer with 0.8 second left to rally Nicholls to a 68-66 victory over LSU after the Colonels blew a 19-point halftime lead. Jamal West Jr. drew the attention of three defenders at the top of the key and he found a trailing White for a wide open 3-pointer with less than a second to go. It’s the first win for first-year coach and former Colonels player Tevon Saddler, who at 28 is the youngest coach in Division I. Nicholls (1-1) led 44-25 lead at halftime behind White’s 12 points and 11 from West. LSU (1-1) stormed back in the second half and grabbed its first lead of the game at 58-57 when Jalen Reed made the second of two free throws with 5:36 left.

