Whitelock to equal McCaw’s All Blacks caps record in Rugby World Cup test vs Namibia

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Sam Whitelock will equal Richie McCaw’s New Zealand caps record in a much-changed side facing Namibia in the Rugby World Cup on Friday. The All Blacks have changed 10, one positional, of the starting side that lost to France 27-13 last Friday in Paris. Whitelock’s 148th test will tie McCaw. Only retired great Alun Wyn Jones has more caps, 171 for Wales and the British and Irish Lions. Whitelock, prop Nepo Laulala and back-rowers Ardie Savea and Dalton Papali’i have retained their starting spots in the pack. Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown, moved from inside center to outside, are the only backs to repeat. Damian McKenzie has the No. 10 jersey. He will make his World Cup debut with scrumhalf Cam Roigard and wing Caleb Clarke.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.