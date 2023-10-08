Whitecaps’ Takaoka, Sounders’ Frei duel to scoreless draw

By The Associated Press
Seattle Sounders defender Jackson Ragen, right, tips the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Junior Hoilett during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

SEATTLE (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver to offset Stefan Frei’s league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders to a scoreless draw. Frei did not face a shot on goal in posting his shutout for the Sounders (13-9-11), who would have clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Seattle extends its unbeaten streak at home to eight, going 3-0-5 in the run. The Sounders are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home matches with Vancouver (12-10-11) in all competitions, outscoring the Whitecaps 24-4.

