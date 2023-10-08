Whitecaps’ Takaoka, Sounders’ Frei duel to scoreless draw

SEATTLE (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with five saves for Vancouver to offset Stefan Frei’s league-leading 13th clean sheet of the season as the Whitecaps played the Seattle Sounders to a scoreless draw. Frei did not face a shot on goal in posting his shutout for the Sounders (13-9-11), who would have clinched a top-four seed in the Western Conference with a victory. Seattle extends its unbeaten streak at home to eight, going 3-0-5 in the run. The Sounders are 8-0-2 in their last 10 home matches with Vancouver (12-10-11) in all competitions, outscoring the Whitecaps 24-4.

