Whitecaps keeper Yohei Takaoka, Dallas’ Jimmy Maurer yield nothing in scoreless draw

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jimmy Maurer had four saves in his first start of the season for FC Dallas and Yohei Takaoka stopped two shots for the Vancouver Whitecaps as the two clubs battled to a scoreless draw. Takaoka notched his sixth clean sheet of the season for Vancouver (12-8-6). Maurer earned the 15th shutout of his career in his 62nd start for Dallas (9-12-7) since 2018.

