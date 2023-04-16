Whitecaps, Austin play to scoreless draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Yohei Takaoka finished with seven saves for the Vancouver Whitecaps and Brad Stuver stopped four shots for Austin FC as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. Vancouver (2-2-4) was trying to become the second team to beat Austin (2-3-2) four times. LAFC has five wins over Austin, including the playoffs. The Whitecaps are winless in their last 14 road matches and have won just four of their last 38 away from home. Two of the four wins have come in the state of Texas.

