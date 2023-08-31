White, Takaoka lead Whitecaps to 1-0 victory over Fire

CHICAGO (AP) — Brian White scored 19 minutes into the match and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Chicago Fire 1-0. White became the third Whitecaps player to score goals in four straight road matches. Vancouver (10-8-7) has won three straight in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015. Vancouver grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when White found the net. Ryan Gauld assisted on White’s 10th goal of the season. Yohei Takaoka saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Vancouver. Chris Brady had four saves for Chicago (8-10-8).

