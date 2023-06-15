White Sox’s Clevinger leaves start against Dodgers with right biceps soreness

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger left his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning because of right biceps soreness. The right-hander exited the field in apparent physical discomfort with two outs. Clevinger was biting the top of his jersey while accompanied by the team’s trainer. Clevinger gave up three hits, struck out five and walked two. He was pitching to J.D. Martinez when he kicked his right leg high and the momentum spun him around, with his right arm twisting in a different direction. Clevinger nearly went down to his knees, using his left hand to stay on his feet.

