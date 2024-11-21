White Sox, veteran outfielder Austin Slater agree to $1.75 million, 1-year contract

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox and veteran outfielder Austin Slater have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year contract. Slater could earn $500,000 in performance bonuses under the terms of the deal. Slater, who turns 32 next month, batted .209 with two homers and 18 RBIs in 84 games for San Francisco, Cincinnati and Baltimore last season. He is a career .252 hitter with 40 homers and 171 RBIs in eight seasons with the Giants, Reds and Orioles. The White Sox went 41-121 and broke the modern major league record for losses in a season.

