White Sox trade reliever Ruiz to Diamondbacks for $100,000

By The Associated Press
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jose Ruiz reacts during the ninth inning of the White Sox season home opening baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in Chicago, Monday, April 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nam Y. Huh]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have traded veteran reliever José Ruiz to Arizona on Sunday in exchange for $100,000. The White Sox designated the 28-year-old Ruiz for assignment following a difficult start to the season. Ruiz allowed nine runs on eight hits with four walks and three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings across four appearances for Chicago. Ruiz spent five-plus with the White Sox, who claimed him off waivers from San Diego in December 2017. Ruiz went 3-7 with a 4.53 ERA in 177 appearances for Chicago.

