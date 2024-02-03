White Sox trade reliever Gregory Santos to the Mariners, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have traded reliever Gregory Santos to the Seattle Mariners for two minor leaguers and a draft pick. The White Sox acquired right-hander Prelander Berroa, outfielder Zach DeLoach and the No. 69 pick in the 2024 draft, according to a person who confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade. The 24-year-old Santos went 2-2 with a 3.39 ERA and five saves in a career-high 60 appearances for Chicago last year. The White Sox also acquired outfielder Dominic Fletcher in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Cristian Mena.

