White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. out of All-Star Game due to calf tightness

SEATTLE (AP) — Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. will not play in the All-Star Game after feeling tightness in his right calf during the Home Run Derby. The White Sox said that Robert underwent an MRI in Seattle and is listed as day-to-day. The team said Robert felt the tightness in the calf during the opening round and will not play in the All-Star Game as a precaution. Robert will be evaluated before the White Sox restart the season on Friday in Atlanta. Robert was the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby and beat Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman 28-27 in the opening round. Robert lost to Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena in the semifinals 35-22.

